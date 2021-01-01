Cheerleaders Selected

Three Alhambra High Cheerleaders, Bella Mesones-senior, Sadie Bartlett- sophomore and Lauren Catanho- junior, were chosen to participate in an All American Cheer Showcase in Orlando, Florida with other high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular. On November 23 six hundred cheerleaders performed at Universal Studios in Florida. All American Cheerleaders are usually chosen every year

at various cheer camps throughout the US but this year they were selected by way of a virtual try out. The girls received an All American certificate, a blue ribbon

and a patch for their varsity letterman jackets.

The Alhambra cheerleaders expressed their gratitude, “We are all so grateful for the opportunity to cheer in 2020 and we thank everyone who supported us and we thank Varsity for choosing us to be a part of this incredible event.”