SMALL TALK WITH TERI

By Teri Norbye

Meet Robin Wood who lives in Walnut Creek. I met Robin at an event hosted by a local Facebook group called “In and Around Pleasant Hill Food and Drink.” Robin is passionate about food and supporting local restaurants during the pandemic. She shares her outdoor dining and to-go adventures with the local social media community in the hopes of driving business to restaurants and other small businesses that are struggling. When she’s not eating, she supports local school districts in Contra Costa County as manager of District Business and Payroll Services for the Contra Costa County Office of Education.

How has COVID-19 affected you? My mom fell at the beginning of March 2020. She went to a local skilled nursing facility right before the pandemic started. There was a COVID outbreak in June and my 90-year old mom tested positive. She’s a tough old broad and she recovered. My biggest challenge has been being away from my mom during the pandemic and not seeing or hugging her!

More about Robin:

1. I love meeting new people and dining out with friends or by myself. I’m also a total gadget girl. Give me something electronic and I’m happy for hours!

2. My New Year's resolution is to travel in 2021 and eat and drink my way around the world!