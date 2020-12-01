SMALL TALK WITH TERI

Meet Kellie Joe who lives in Pleasant Hill with her wife. She’s the founder and sole employee of Queen of Crusts, a “take and bake” pizza kit home delivery business. Kellie Joe and her wife also co-founded Chicks and Love Pizza, a farmers’ market and pizza catering company.

How have you been affected by Covid-19? My wife is a frontline worker as a nurse and I’m an essential worker with a home delivery business. Covid-19 has made me realize that I’m able to roll with the punches for whatever obstacles come my way.

What is your biggest challenge? My life has been composed of one challenge after another. As a female in a male dominated industry, Asian American female, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, challenges are always there to greet me. I try my best to embrace challenge. I look them dead in the eyes and grab them by the horns!

What do you like to do for fun? We LOVE going to Disneyland and Universal Studios! We’re foodies and love to cook and dine out. We enjoy taking trips along the coast with our two pups.

More about Kellie Joe:

1. My first career choices were magician and comedienne.

2. I once entered a Madonna look-alike contest.

3. I’m a distant relative of Woody Harrelson.