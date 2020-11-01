Martinez Community Awards

Katherine (Katie) Foerste graduated from Alhambra High School and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average since her freshman year. She played varsity tennis all four years played on the varsity soccer team. Each semester, she was listed on the Honor Roll and was a member of the California Scholarship Federation.
A most notable quality has been Katie's service to the community through Interact Club. She was responsible for managing both the officers' meetings and the monthly general membership meetings. She was an active recruiter and a mentor for the other Interact students.
Katie’s volunteer work with Interact included the Martinez Education Fun Run Pasta Feed, Boys and Girls Clubs Crab Feed, stuffing Christmas stockings for Boys and Girls Club members, and gathering personal hygiene kits to disperse to over 100 homeless at Loaves and Fishes in Martinez as well as 40 homeless Martinez Unified School District children.
In addition, she organized the annual food drive in October and November for the Contra Costa/Solano Counties Food Coalition. Alhambra High School has a competition among the English classes to see who can gather the most food for the coalition. Katie participated in the competition for four years and collected over 157 lbs. of food.
Katie is now attending the University of Nevada Reno and majoring in criminal justice. Katie describes herself as hardworking, determined, and goal-oriented.
The Young Woman of the Year Award is sponsored by Rotary Club of Martinez.