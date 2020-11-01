 Skip to main content

Martinez Community Awards

Carson Edwards and Katherine Foerste

Carson Edwards

2019 Young Man of the Year

 

Carson Edwards graduated Alhambra High School with a grade point average of 4.6. He volunteered countless hours with a wide range of organizations from extracurricular activities on and off campus. He demonstrated his leadership and organizational abilities through the co-founding and growing of the UNICEF and Model UN clubs at Alhambra, both with a mission of fundraising for aid relief in third world countries. Carson has been an active member of the Alhambra Key Club since his freshman year and has served as the Key Club's Secretary for two years.

 

Since joining the Alhambra Cross Country team, Carson was determined to be the best that he could be. Despite his challenges with asthma, Carson's determination, character, and strength of spirit carried him through, run after run, race after race, fiercely competing in one of the most difficult distance running leagues in the Bay Area. Carson has not only excelled on the cross country and track course but also in the classroom and in the community. Carson challenged himself with the most rigorous coursework offered at Alhambra. His ability to successfully juggle challenging coursework, varsity sports, extracurricular activities, and work is admirable. His focus, determination, and character are a model for his peers and teammates. Carson is attending UCLA and studying business economics.

The Young Man of the Year Award is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Martinez.

Katherine (Katie) Foerste

2019 Young Woman of the Year

Katherine (Katie) Foerste graduated from Alhambra High School and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average since her freshman year. She played varsity tennis all four years played on the varsity soccer team. Each semester, she was listed on the Honor Roll and was a member of the California Scholarship Federation.

 

A most notable quality has been Katie's service to the community through Interact Club. She was responsible for managing both the officers' meetings and the monthly general membership meetings. She was an active recruiter and a mentor for the other Interact students.

 

Katie’s volunteer work with Interact included the Martinez Education Fun Run Pasta Feed, Boys and Girls Clubs Crab Feed, stuffing Christmas stockings for Boys and Girls Club members, and gathering personal hygiene kits to disperse to over 100 homeless at Loaves and Fishes in Martinez as well as 40 homeless Martinez Unified School District children.

 

In addition, she organized the annual food drive in October and November for the Contra Costa/Solano Counties Food Coalition. Alhambra High School has a competition among the English classes to see who can gather the most food for the coalition. Katie participated in the competition for four years and collected over 157 lbs. of food.

 

Katie is now attending the University of Nevada Reno and majoring in criminal justice. Katie describes herself as hardworking, determined, and goal-oriented.

 

The Young Woman of the Year Award is sponsored by Rotary Club of Martinez.

 

 

