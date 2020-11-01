Martinez Community Awards

Carson Edwards graduated Alhambra High School with a grade point average of 4.6. He volunteered countless hours with a wide range of organizations from extracurricular activities on and off campus. He demonstrated his leadership and organizational abilities through the co-founding and growing of the UNICEF and Model UN clubs at Alhambra, both with a mission of fundraising for aid relief in third world countries. Carson has been an active member of the Alhambra Key Club since his freshman year and has served as the Key Club's Secretary for two years. Since joining the Alhambra Cross Country team, Carson was determined to be the best that he could be. Despite his challenges with asthma, Carson's determination, character, and strength of spirit carried him through, run after run, race after race, fiercely competing in one of the most difficult distance running leagues in the Bay Area. Carson has not only excelled on the cross country and track course but also in the classroom and in the community. Carson challenged himself with the most rigorous coursework offered at Alhambra. His ability to successfully juggle challenging coursework, varsity sports, extracurricular activities, and work is admirable. His focus, determination, and character are a model for his peers and teammates. Carson is attending UCLA and studying business economics. The Young Man of the Year Award is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Martinez.