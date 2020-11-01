The Peter Pan Foundation

Keeping the Magic and Music Alive!

The Peter Pan Foundation (PPF), a Lafayette non-profit since 2007, has been finding creative solutions to continue sharing their hearts and talents with the communities who need them most! While their regular in-person visits to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, in-home wish reveals for Make-A-Wish kids, and numerous other philanthropic and community service activities have been halted, they continue spreading their love and light through virtual visits, performance videos, and online activities.

Sadly, the organization has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. They have not been able to generate any revenue that funds their service endeavors and covers fixed operating expenses. The organization relies on two big stage musical theatre productions and donations throughout the year for income and was required to cancel all 2020 scheduled productions. They are at risk of losing their home building on Mt. Diablo Blvd and have kicked off a Save Our Home campaign in the hopes of raising the funds needed to keep the foundation going. Their goal is to raise $75,000 by the end of the year.