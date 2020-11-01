Stronger Than You Know

How To Deal With Overwhelm

Overwhelm. We both know that feeling all too well right now, right? Well, to say overwhelm is considered a villain in today’s world would be an understatement. From political discord, to a shaky job market, to a worldwide pandemic, I think you can agree that you have a lot to deal with right now.

What if I told you no matter what is going on around you, it starts with telling your story. It starts with ripping off the mask. It starts by looking in the mirror and being honest about your history and the circumstances that have shaped you. And to get to the end, you must begin with the start. Yet to get there, you must stop. You must stop believing you have to be perfect or things around you have to be perfect. You must stop running from your insecurities. You must stop believing you are not enough. Because you are enough. You are also imperfect. Life is imperfect. And that is okay.

And, if you are like the vast majority of us, you have been conditioned by your life’s circumstances and upbringing to be the person you are today. That is neither good nor bad, it just is, and it’s time for you to realize you have had little control over who you have been shaped to be.

This month’s lesson is to inspire you to gain clarity and confidence so you can become your own superhero no matter what life throws your way. To do this, you first must realize that while you are trying to prove others wrong you are sabotaging yourself. Until you realize the single most important thing to do instead of trying to prove yourself right is to get rid of your excuses and see that everything going wrong in your life is your fault. Now, I know that sounds harsh but hear me out.

What if I told you that the lifestyle friendly success you see others experience in wealth, health, and relationships really comes down to them creating that in their life? Would you be interested in knowing how they do it? You know, so many people I know believe it all boils down to “Lady Luck.”

Wes Chapman, founder of WakeTheHero.com, has a three-step code to unlock the hero inside you so that you can be the person you’ve always wanted to be.

What are the three steps he teaches?

Step #1 is to redefine your words. Even if you didn’t live a life of trauma, there will always be things in your past you need to take control of. There are stories you tell yourself that need to be emotionally shifted, and once the shift is made, it will ripple positively throughout your entire life.

Step #2 is to stop pretending. Learn to be genuinely honest with yourself. This allows you to escape the mental game you play. What’s the best part? Doing so will help you achieve your greatest potential.

Step #3 is to take control of your life. Being a victim gets you nowhere, and Wes shows you how to seize back that control so that you can heal. People did what they did and said what they said, but now it’s your turn to take your power back!

When you consider the benefits of taking charge of your life in this way, you’ll bag overwhelm and live a life of happiness despite the circumstances that surround you.

Dena Betti is a graduate of the University of San Francisco, executive director of #hersmile Nonprofit, a certified advisor, and an iSoulify Podcast co-host. For more information, email [email protected]