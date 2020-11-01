MRC-MEF Run

Running to a Million!

The 18th Annual MRC-MEF Run for Education, held virtually on September 27 – October 3, raised $55,000 for the Martinez Education Foundation (MEF). Since the Run’s inception in 2003, the annual event has raised $981,000 for K-12 supplies, books, technology, and educational experiences. This year, 349 runners and walkers participated, with people signing up from as far away as Louisville, Kentucky, and Katy, Texas. In addition to the Martinez Refining Company, corporate sponsors included Benicia Fabrication and Machine. Executive Vice President Carmelo Santiago stated, "In these challenging times, it is vital that we all realize the importance of supporting our youth through programs that support our community. That is why contributing to the MRC-MEF Run for Education is essential to our company." The Run was supported by corporate sponsors, including Kevcomp, Cooperative Center Federal Credit Union, Cat-Spec, LTD, Van De Pol, United Rentals, Delta Tech Service, Shell Western States Federal Credit Union, ARB Industrial, Battalion One Fire Protection, W.R. Grace, Aegion Energy Services, Reliable Liquid Transport, Argos Scientific, Air Products, Norbourn Co., Allstate - Alissa Guitierrez, Martinez Sheet Metal, Brewster Procurement Group, Next List Company, Diamond Refractory, Benicia Fabrication and Machine, 1st Northern California Credit Union, E.E. Gilbert Construction, Greysam Industrial Services, Lippow Development Co., Contra Costa Electric, Kleen Industrial Services, Envirogreen, PMI, and Quadra Chemicals. Thank you to everyone who participated, contributed, and supported the Run this year!!