Pop-Up Gift Shop in Pleasant Hill

Just in Time For the Holidays

Looking for a place to go this holiday shopping season for those hard to find gifts? A new store is now open that showcases an unusual variety of goods normally seen at outdoor events such as arts and crafts festivals. Selections include art glass, pottery, dragon, fairy and animal figurines, scarves and gloves, scented wax, trinket and puzzle boxes, sun-catchers, wall signs, tabletop Christmas trees, and many other handcrafted items. According to storeowner Judie Dalton, however, "Our specialty has always been sterling silver jewelry. We feature the largest selection of quality sterling silver jewelry that you will find on display anywhere in the area, and it's all nickel-free, which is so important for people with allergic reactions to metal." The amazing collection includes necklaces, earrings, pendants set with semi-precious stones, lockets, lab opal, and over 1,000 rings.

Judie and Bruce Dalton are veterans of the festival circuit and have been selling at outdoor events in Northern California and western Nevada for over 25 years. In the off-season, they always open a "pop-up" gift shop for a few months in a Bay Area mall. In fact, for the last three years, locals may have seen their holiday shop, Dalton’s, at Sun Valley Mall. This year they have opted for a location by the Pleasant Hill Post Office and have named the store Uncommon Gifts. Besides their unique gift selection, Dalton's has a reputation for helpful, friendly customer service. "My wife and I have been in retail together since 1986 and really enjoy working with our customers." says Bruce Dalton. "Our entire festival schedule was cancelled this year because of COVID, so we are excited to be back in business. And I know Santa appreciates the help!"