Real Estate Advice By Pete Sabine

Selling your home during the holiday season

Conventional wisdom says people should wait until spring to get the most from a home sale. Inventory usually increases to meet buyer demand when the weather gets warm and daylight savings begins. This often leads to multiple offers breaking out in coveted neighborhoods. A home in a great area with high buyer demand can sell in a few weeks or even a few days.

If you cannot wait until the spring to get your house on the market, consider offering your home for sale during the holidays. It may not seem like the most ideal time, but it does have its benefits provided you position your home in just the right way.

Inventory is Low

Low inventory does not mean people do not buy homes at other times of the year. In fact, there are homes listed during the holidays that could command more money when the inventory is limited. If you play your cards right, you may even be able to sell your home quicker than in the spring. One reason for this is the lack of competing homes for sale during the holidays.

The limited range of homes available to buy means you might be able to command a higher asking price for your property. Do your research about the supply and demand, stage your home properly, price it competitively, and you could receive an attractive purchase offer and be on your way to your next home.

Buyers Are More Serious

If your house is for sale in the winter and someone is looking at it, chances are that person is serious and is ready to buy. Anyone shopping for a new home around Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s is undoubtedly going to be a serious buyer; they are not going to spend their precious time around the holidays seeing how the other half lives. Putting your home on the market at this time of year and attracting a serious buyer can often result in a quicker sales process.

Warm and Cozy Feeling

The holidays are a time when people gather around the fireplace with hot chocolate and enjoy entertaining friends and family. Homeowners who put their houses up for sale during the winter months can stage their house to give off a cheerful and cozy vibe that appeals to many buyers. Buyers tend to be more emotional during the holidays, and many will make a buying decision based on how they feel about the vibe of the home for sale.

Appealing Neighborhood

One of the traditions of the holiday season, particularly around Christmas, is that many homes are adorned with festive lights and decorations that can pull on the heartstrings of a buyer.

Duty Calls

The end of the year is typically when people are notified they will be moving because of a job transfer. Those people are going to need a home as soon as possible and will be searching for a new home during the holidays. These buyers cannot wait for the spring, which is why listing your home during the holidays can get the home sold quickly.

