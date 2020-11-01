SMALL TALK WITH TERI By Teri Norbye





Meet Margaret Miner who lives in Pleasant Hill with her husband, their two kids, and two dogs. She’s been the chief travel officer of VinoDestinations (a full-service luxury travel agency focused on wine themed travel) since 2013. “Travel is on hold for awhile, so I’ve taken this opportunity to redo our website and connect with clients personally.”

How have you been affected by Covid-19? Two family members have had Covid-19, and it hasn’t been pretty. One is an immediate family member who we haven’t been able to visit. It’s been extraordinarily challenging! Also, I’ve been forced to slow WAY down, and that’s been a blessing.

More about Margaret:

1. Losing my mom, dad, and brother within two years of each other has been my biggest challenge. There were only six weeks between my dad and brother’s death, and I planned a double funeral for them. It was nine years ago, but the loss shaped me and made me who I am today.





2. I once walked into the middle of a bank robbery in Montreal.

3. For fun, I crochet and knit for charity, and I love to travel.

2. My husband is a metalhead. We have a music studio under the house, and he’s recorded two albums. I’m super proud of him! We are complete opposites!