Back in the Office!

After nearly three months at home, we are back in the office experiencing the new “normal”! It is strange wearing masks while talking with co-workers. It is annoying that my glasses continue to fog up mid-conversation. There are many adjustments. Will we still have “Take-out Tuesday?”

During the shelter-in-place, it was gratifying to experience the appreciation and patience our clients displayed. Making the transition to working from home while attempting to offer the same level of customer service presented challenges. Our clients were accepting and able to roll with it.

During the same time, health insurance companies were adjusting requirements and assisting clients with claims, premium payments, and coverage for COVID-19 related treatment. Life insurance companies reduced the underwriting requirements for exams.

The renewal season is upon us. For many small groups it is time to evaluate benefits. After the turmoil of the past few months, employees have greater appreciation for the benefits employers provide. We look forward to helping existing clients review the benefits and make selections for the coming year. The small employer will need to be very selective and careful. Many have reduced staffing and will slowly rebuild. We are here to help as local small businesses return to work.

For the near future, we expect most client meetings will be virtual. We will continue to conduct reviews and educational meetings. We can provide electronic enrollment assistance. Regarding employee benefits, our focus is in the small group arena, helping employers each step of the way.

Please give us a call if you have questions about your renewal, would like a second opinion, or need to investigate benefits for the first time. Kelly Nicoll is the employee benefits guru; she will be glad to lend a hand.

Colleen Callahan, CLU, CASL, LUTCF