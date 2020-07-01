Martinez Mayor's Message

As I was walking down Main Street from my office to Dave Krider’s Haute Stuff Café to grab lunch, I was struck by how many businesses were open. The sidewalks were busy with people and most of the parking spots were taken. I realized that over the last few weeks, Martinez has been slowly opening up and people are venturing out of their homes and home offices.

Because insurance is considered an “essential service” under financial services, my office continues to operate every day, with some staff working from home. When the shelter-in-place order was first announced in mid-March, downtown Martinez was an eerie place. No cars, no open businesses, no people. Restaurants that hadn’t closed survived with take-out and delivery orders. Retail was completely closed down but is now open for in-store shopping. Hair salons and barbershops are also open, subject to strict social distancing regulations.

The city has created a Downtown Martinez Temporary Outdoor Restaurant Seating/Retail Display Program, which was designed to provide downtown merchants an opportunity to use portions of the sidewalks and streets front their businesses. Main Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from Alhambra Avenue to Court Street, from 3pm to 8pm on Fridays and 8am to 10pm on Saturdays. Estudillo Street will be closed between Marina Vista and Main Street during the same days and hours. The Martinez Farmers’ Market will continue to operate from 10am to 2pm every Sunday.

It is possible that Martinez will have professional baseball later this summer, starting in September and going through October. Depending on county health orders, four teams in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League could play a 30 game schedule. We are watching what is happening with professional baseball and football, and if they can pull off some type of season, we will follow their lead.

Recreation staff launched a three-week camp, starting on June 22, with three separate locations with three pods of 12 children and two recreations leaders. They have also been working closely with the Martinez Community Swim Team to allow modified stable groups to use the facility for practice and workouts between the competition pool and splash pool. A modified schedule of limited programming for adult lap swim and water aerobics has been developed which will follow directives from the current County Health Order.

Everyday life is getting back to some degree of normalcy, and I hope that a vaccine to protect us against this horrible virus is developed. Even so, this experience has changed all of us in many different ways. I hope that in looking back we see more of the positive than the negative.