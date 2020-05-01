SMALL TALK WITH TERI

By Teri Norbye







Meet Shiba Ahmadi who lives in Martinez (near Pleasant Hill), with her husband, Fred, and their two kids. She’s lived in this area for 16 years and works as a realtor at Keller Williams in Walnut Creek. She’s had her real estate license and been in this line of work for over 20 years.

Shiba says, “I grew up in Kabul, Afghanistan, and came here in 1989. We left Afghanistan and walked for four nights over the mountains to Pakistan. I saw people die in front of my eyes. We weren’t sure if we would make it to Pakistan alive. I want to write a book one day about my journey.”

More about Shiba:

1. I came here at a young age with my family and didn’t speak much English. I moved my way up by working full time, going to school at night, and graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance. This hardship has made me a stronger person!

2. I always tell my kids how lucky they are to be born and raised here.

3. For fun, I like singing, going to the movies, watching basketball, and going to Lake Tahoe with my family. Especially during the winter, we all love the snow!