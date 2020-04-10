Clap at 7pm for Essential Workers

There's so much negative news out there and people are feeling so isolated and stressed right now. I wanted to start something positive in our communities. Let's show our support and appreciation to all essential workers (healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, restaurant workers, postmen/postwomen, and everyone else who works at an essential business). Starting this Sunday, 4/12, at 7PM, please join in from your front doorstep/balcony and let's clap for our essential workers! We will keep doing this every night at 7PM until this is all over. Essential workers risk their lives every day when they go to work, so let's show them some love!



Please join my Facebook group called "Clap at 7 for Essential Workers" to get more information and updates! 👏👏. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2858565107597916/

