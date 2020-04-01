Martinez Mayor's Message

As I write this, the Contra Costa County Health officer announced a mandatory order banning all public and private gatherings of 100 or more people through the month of March. This order is legally binding, and those that violate the order are subject to fines and imprisonment. As of today, March 14, there are 29 Contra Costa residents infected with Covid-19 and there have been no deaths. As you read this, I am sure those numbers will have changed for the worse.

The normal content of my monthly message announces upcoming events and issues being discussed by the Martinez City Council, however, this month, all I can announce is that all Martinez events have been cancelled due to this health order. These include the Sunday farmers’ market, Bay Area Beer Festival, Mini-Motorland, Arbor Day, Swan Day, St. Baldrick’s Foundation Martinez Shave-Off, and the closing of the Martinez Senior Center. The city has also closed the bathrooms in all of our neighborhood parks with the exception of Waterfront Park.

We will continue to hold regular and special city council meetings, however, we will be limiting in-person attendance to 40 individuals, appropriately spaced apart. We will allow people to submit comments via email as well as prior to the meeting. Only the city manager, city clerk, video technician, and myself will be physically in the city council chamber. The other city council members will attend the meeting remotely via conference call. The conference call set-up is all being done under the new direction of the governor.

I, along with the city council, prioritize the health and safety of our community above all else. For this reason, we are taking special precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which I know disrupts your daily life. These measures are taken solely in the interest of public health and safety. I sincerely hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks and we can return to a more normal course of business. Until then, I urge everyone to follow the guidelines of our health and safety experts at Contra Costa Health Services and routinely visit their special website, https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/, which is updated daily and dedicated to addressing the pandemic. You can learn more about steps taken by the city on our coronavirus page at www.url.gov.

It is my hope that as you read this the pandemic is subsiding and daily life and the economy are on the road back to normalcy. Stay safe and be healthy.