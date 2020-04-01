COVID-19 And Your Emotions

Stronger Than You Know

By Dena Betti

Most importantly, I hope you and your loved ones are safe. I want to address the current situation we all find ourselves in, thanks to COVID-19. For our family, COVID-19 feels like a one-two punch that even Mike Tyson would be proud of. My daughter Jenna passed away at fourteen. We missed doing so much with her. Now, with COVID-19, it looks like circumstances out of our control will rob us from experiencing so much of our middle daughter’s high school senior year. Yes, it’s a lot to take in. These kinds of blows hurt, and how could they not? Emotions like insecurity, fear, worry, anger, and disappointment are heightened, which is natural given the circumstances we’re dealing with, right?

What I’ve learned in my lifetime is our circumstances do not get to dictate our state of mind without our permission. One of my favorite quotes is from Viktor E Frankl: “When we are no longer able to change our situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” This doesn’t mean we push our emotions away; actually, it means quite the opposite. Today my wish is to help you acknowledge all those emotions whirling inside you due to the impact of COVID-19 and learn some tools to help you feel more in control. You may not be as helpless as you are feeling. It is time to find ways to reduce your anxiety levels and feel empowered.

The following tools are presented with permission by my dear friend Grace Redman in her blog, “Dare to Achieve” (https://www.daretoachieve.com):

1. Pray and/or meditate

This will help reduce fear and anxiety, providing you with a sense of peace. The Breethe meditation app is currently offering a free meditation collection titled “Inner Wellness During Coronavirus.” Check it out!

2. Make an effort to stick to a routine

Stick to your normal wake and sleep times as much as possible and get dressed for the day, albeit a little more casually if you like (hello sweats and yoga pants!).

3. Laugh!

It’s really important to keep laughing in times of stress. It raises our vibration by releasing endorphins, those wonderful “feel good” hormones.

4. Get out in nature

Fresh air and the sounds and sights of nature provide a wonderful form of therapy and healing. While you still need to practice social distancing, take a walk with your partner or kids and just enjoy time in each other’s company without any digital distractions.

5. Practice gratitude

This is the most important staying sane tip. No matter what the circumstances, understand that this law of the universe is always in effect: what we focus on grows. If we remain focused on the news, our fear and anxiety will heighten. Try to select one short time of the day to get updated on the news, then switch that source off, be it TV, phone, or radio. Turn your focus to what you’re grateful for instead. Ask yourself, what am I most grateful for right now?

6. Be of service

Reach out to people in need and ask how you can support them. While you should still adhere to social distancing guidelines, often all someone needs is to just have another person hear and validate their feelings. You can easily do that on the phone or online.

Even though many of the things going on around us are out of our control, I believe there is even more in our control. It’s in the most challenging of times that we are challenged to turn inward and reflect on all the power that lies within us. I am here to support you. Please email me at [email protected] to connect.

Dena Betti is a graduate of the University of San Francisco, chairperson for the #hersmile Nonprofit, and a certified life coach. Limited personal coaching slots are available or learn more about the iSoulify workshop by visiting http://strongerthanyouknow.com.







