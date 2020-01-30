CP Students Selected for All-State Honor Choir

College Park High School announced that an unprecedented four students have been selected to participate in the 2020 all-state honor choir. The culminating event of the honor choir event will be a concert held at the acclaimed Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno on February 22 during the annual California All-State Music Education Conference.

Out of hundreds of students who audition every year to participate in regional and all-state honor choirs, Ajani Harris, Nate Holden, Clayton Hults, and Miles McCallhave been selected for this year’s elite ensemble. All four students are members of the College Park High School choir program, directed by Bruce Rockwell, now in his tenth year of teaching music at CPHS. “We are very proud of these students and their accomplishments,’’ said Mr. Rockwell. “The hard work and dedication demanded by their craft is evident. They will be excellent representatives of our music department, our school, and our community.’’

The California Choral Directors Association, which sponsors the all-state honor choir, is the largest state affiliate of the American Choral Directors Association. The mission of ACDA is to inspire excellence in choral music through education, performance, composition, and advocacy.