Real Estate Trends

By Norma Flaskerud

A new study by Point2Homes looked at 1.2 million listings across the U.S. in 2019 and found that certain areas of the home get brought up repeatedly. After analyzing 65 million words and 1.2 million listings, the study found, unsurprisingly, that “home,” “room,” “bedroom,” “bath,” and “flooring” were the five words that came up the most often. They appeared in descriptions for homes of all types, from the fixer-upper to the multi-million-dollar mansion. Descriptors such as “great,” “beautiful” “gorgeous,” and “perfect” also came up in the top 100.

“Although bedrooms and bathrooms are obviously never omitted in a home description, making them the most common words, the room that gets the most attention is the kitchen,” reads the study. “The kitchen is the soul of every home and its features and upgrades are vital to buyers.” Across the board, agents frequently stressed “granite countertops” and “hardwood floors.”

We all know not every home is updated or remodeled to today’s high style and exacting standards. Not every home has granite counters in the kitchen and is a dream home as seen on HGTV! In fact, many homes are vintage; they can be from the 1940’s, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, or ‘80s.

In late December, I was shopping at Macys at Sunvalley Mall and a customer recognized me from the November Community Focus article and photo, which was fun. We started a conversation and his wife asked if wallpaper was okay when selling a house and I said it wasn’t advisable when selling a home (assuming it is older/dated), and she seemed sad to hear that. She said, “I’ll never sell my house.” What I wish I had said to her then was, “How we live in a house and how we sell a house are two different things. Never be sad or embarrassed about your house as you live in it. It’s yours to enjoy and do with as you like.”

We just met with another homeowner whose house is early ‘60s vintage. She is the original owner and is contemplating moving. Her question was, “Do I sell as-is or do I fix it up?” We discussed our concierge service, in which we can get a stager consultation and obtain fix-up bids and then decide whether it made sense to fix up or to sell as-is. There is no obligation to do the fix up. The good news is, with our concierge service, the cost of the fix-up can be paid out of the sales proceeds at closing so it does not need to come out of pocket for the seller.

Please call us for input on how to best sell in today’s market. We are here to guide and advise you so you can get the most out of your home’s sale. Inventory continues to be very low, supporting a continuing seller’s market in early 2020.