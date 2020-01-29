Hawks Work their Fields and Volunteer

The Pleasant Hill Hawks is more than just a winning travel baseball organization. Hawk families convened on Sequoia Middle school on January 11 to amass 800 hours of combined work hours. Project improvements to the school and fields include fixing the side road entrance, tree trimming, leave removal, backstop repair, helmet box installation, repair of vandalism to the fields, garbage removal, weed removal, and painting benches, backstops, and knack boxes. Three huge dump runs later; the grounds are looking pristine. In addition, Hawks teams volunteered over the holidays at the Monument Crises Center and the Contra Costa Food Bank. Check us out on Facebook – Pleasant Hill Hawks Baseball. Submitted by Lenny Towle