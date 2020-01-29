Jazz Band Needs Our Help

Jazz Band needs Help

Help keep the Jazz Band Club running at PHMS

This is one dedicated group of middle school students! Six months ago, the Pleasant Hill Middle School Jazz Band Club met daily at 7:15am, before school classes began. Their enthusiastic and committed music teacher was excited to take over the music program, especially the jazz band, during her first year at the school. Unfortunately, funding has run out due to budget cuts, and this much loved music program and the kids now meet only three times each week. They are working very hard to raise the funds to get back to five days a week.

Pleasant Hill Middle School Jazz Band needs to raise approximately $20,000 by April 15, 2020, to run a 5-day-per-week program for the 2020-2021 school year. Their fundraising efforts have included frequent bake sales, hot chocolate fundraisers and playing for donations at Lunardi's.

BurgerIM Fundraiser

For the remainder of the school year, the BurgerIM at Kohl’s shopping center gives back a percentage of money spent every Monday and Wednesday when PHMS Jazz is mentioned.

JOKES FOR JAZZFundraiser

An upcoming fundraiser the community can enjoy while helping the students out will be a comedy night called “JOKES FOR JAZZ.” It will feature headliner Dan St. Paul and Dauoo Naimyar on February 27, at 8pm (doors open earlier for best seats), at Texas Back Forty Restaurant, 100 Coggins Dr., Pleasant Hill. Tickets are $20 for the show, and dinner and drinks may be purchased at the restaurant. The students are working hard toward their goal of keeping the music program alive for future students at Pleasant Hill Schools and our community!

If you can assist the Jazz Band with their efforts, please email [email protected]