Real Estate Tips and Strategies

How to sell your home for the highest possible price

What if you could sell your home faster, at a higher price, without spending your money upfront on home improvements and repairs?

Let me introduce you to the Concierge Capital Home Improvement Loan.

You can easily access funds, select vendors and services flexibly, and pay vendors directly with Concierge Capital funds instead spending your own money to update, repair or stage your home to sell for the highest possible sales price.

To make this possible, Compass has partnered with Notable, an independent lender, to provide no upfront cost, 0% APR loans to qualifying applicants.

STEP #1 - Pre-Application

We assist you to form a Home Improvement Plan including a list of recommendations to prepare your home for sale including repairs, cosmetic updating, landscaping and staging. We provide our list of tradespeople and professional services as a resource to obtain cost estimates and a budget.

STEP #2 – Apply for Concierge Capital

You complete a 5-minute loan application through Notable. Eligible applicants will be pre-approved instantly and have the choice of receiving funds via ACH or on a Concierge Capital Debit Card. Once pre-approved, Concierge Capital funds are disbursed to you to spend as needed.

STEP #3 - Complete Home Improvement Plan project

We assist you to select vendors to complete the work on their project. Concierge Capital funds enable you to pay vendors as work is completed.

STEP #4 - Concierge Capital loan is paid from the sale proceeds at Close of Escrow.

There is no interest charge (0% APR) to you for the Concierge Capital loan. Your home must qualify under Compass Concierge guidelines. Subject to additional terms and conditions.

Share this unique program with anyone you know who could benefit from this valuable program. Available exclusively for our Compass clients.

Contact us today to discuss your goals and the professional services and resources we provide for our clients. Call or Text (925) 297-5335 or send an email to[email protected]

Pete Sabine. Compass. License #00889760